One dead, four wounded in California church shooting

One dead, four 'critically wounded' in California church shooting

AFP
AFP,
  • May 16 2022, 03:56 ist
  • updated: May 16 2022, 03:56 ist

One person was dead and four people "critically" injured in a shooting at a church in California Sunday, the Orange County Sheriff's Department said.

"Four victims have been critically wounded," a post on the department's Twitter account said. "One victim is deceased at the scene."

Another person sustained "minor" injuries, it said.

United States
California
World news
Shooting

