Sotheby's selling rare shoe with Apple logo for Rs 41 lakh

Sotheby’s has put up an old pair of Apple Inc sneakers for resale. The resale gives enthusiasts a chance to collect this rare item from the 1990s. Originally crafted only for employees of Apple Inc, the Sotheby’s website prices these sneakers at a whopping $50,000 (Rs 41.1 lakhs), according to a report by Mint.

The prized sneakers are said to have been custom-made and distributed during the National Sales Conference around the mid 90s. The shoes are white in colour, with an appearance similar to the Nike Air Forces, with the old-school rainbow Apple logo on them. Sotheby’s claims that since these shoes were never accessible to the general public, they are one of the most sought-after items on the resale market right now.

Read | Smaller than a grain of salt: 'Louis Vuitton' handbag sold for whopping Rs 51.7 lakh in US

While the shoes are listed as new, wear and tear due to time are evident on them. Parts of the shoes are covered with yellow hues, along with glue stains on the toe boxes. However, these imperfections make them more coveted, as they are a part of history.

Apple, though not known for their shoes and apparel, have previously collaborated with brands such as Lamy, Braun, and Honda to add their iconic logo to other white-label products.

Apple consumers have previously bought more than 22,000 clothing items and accessories from the company.

This isn’t the first time an Apple product has done well on the resale market. In June 2023, a 2007 first-edition 4GB iPhone was sold for over $190,000 (Rs 1.5 crores). Another pair of sneakers was also sold in March 2021, for $13.750 (Rs 1.1 lakhs). An old pair of Birkenstock sandals worn by the founder of Apple, Steve Jobs, was sold for $200,000 (Rs 1.6 crores) in November 2021.