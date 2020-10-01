YouTuber changes name to XÆA-Xii, writes best-selling self-help book for Musk's child

Ever since Musk and Grimes christened their son XÆA-Xii, netizens have shared several memes on how to pronounce his name. Some went to an extent to imagine how the baby could be a cyborg or half-alien, owing to Elon Musk's fascination with space technologies.

However, a YouTuber, Zac Alsop, took it to a whole new level by legally changing his name to XÆA-Xii. In the latest episode of their British YouTube channel The Zac and Jay Show, Zac explains how the name change was part of a social experiment on how it would actually be to live with a name as unusual as XÆA-Xii.

Also Read: Elon Musk forgets son's name, says sounds 'like a password'

The episode starts with Zac and Jay interviewing a witch and an organisation called the society of Kabalarians, which provides expertise in naming a person based on their personality. Many believe that the society of Kabalarians gives people a name that helps them achieve their dreams and access their full potential. They ask them the meaning of the name XÆA-Xii and how they perceive it.

After the interview, Zac changes his name officially on government records, his passport, credit card to XÆA-Xii.

Zac also writes a self-help book for Musk's child, based on his experience of living with the name XÆA-Xii. Some of his experiences include him asking a shopkeeper who sells personalised gifts to find something with his new name. But, much to Zac or XÆA-Xii Musk’s dismay, the shopkeeper finds nothing. Even the Starbucks Barista fails to write down his name properly.

Surprisingly, the book has become the second best-selling book in the UK after David Attenborough’s book.

HAHAH we published a 38 page poetry book yesterday that I wrote in 3 hours now it’s on the best sellers list. WERE COMING FOR YOU DAVID ATTENBOROUGH. pic.twitter.com/cn6qC1VQ2b — XÆA-Xii Musk The Second (@zacalsopp) September 28, 2020

“The other 120 pages are blank literally just so it felt like a proper thick book, use it for notes or doodles,” says Zac.