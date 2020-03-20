'World paying price since China slow on COVID-19 info'

World 'paying big price' because China slow on coronavirus information: DonaldTrump

AFP
AFP,
  • Mar 20 2020, 04:15 ist
  • updated: Mar 20 2020, 04:15 ist
US President Donald Trump attends a teleconference with governors at the Federal Emergency Management Agency headquarters on March 19, 2020, in Washington,DC. (Photo by AFP)

US President Donald Trump charged Thursday that the world is "paying a big price" for China's lack of transparency on the outbreak of the new coronavirus there several months ago.

"It would have been much better if we had known about this a number of months earlier," Trump told reporters at a White House briefing on the pandemic.

"It could have been contained to that one area of China where it started. And certainly the world is paying a big price for what they did."

