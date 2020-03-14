World shaken and stirred as virus continues its march

The death toll from coronavirus rose above 5,000 on Friday, with virtually every country in a state of panic over the pandemic which has upended global sporting and cultural events, sent markets into a tailspin and put the brakes on world tourism.

As on Friday, more than 1,35,640 cases were recorded in 122 countries and territories, with the death toll standing at 5,043. The worst affected countries are mainland China with 3,176 deaths, Italy (1,016) and Iran (514). The UK, too, is bracing for an explosion in cases, with officials stating that up to 10,000 people could be infected.

The virus has spared none, with the wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Australian Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton testing positive. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said he was waiting for test results after a top aide contracted the virus.

From the world of sports, Spanish trainer of Arsenal football club, Mikel Arteta, and Chelsea player Callum Hudson-Odoi have tested positive.

Amid the pandemic, global sporting events, including India’s IPL, have been disrupted.

The season-opening Australian GP, English Premier League and the NBA basketball league in the US have been hit. Entertainment has also fallen victim. Disney will close its theme parks in the US and Paris until the end of March while curtains have fallen on New York’s Broadway theatres.