3 young people stabbed on busy Hague street

Police in The Hague, Netherlands, said three young people were injured in a “stabbing incident” Friday evening on Grote Markt Street, a central thoroughfare teeming with Black Friday shoppers.

The deputy mayor, Boudewijn Revis, described the victims as children and called the episode “a terrible thing to happen on a night on which so many people are shopping in one of our busiest streets.” The victims were treated at hospitals and released, police said.

Police said late Friday that they were still searching for a suspect and investigating a potential motive. The Dutch newspaper AD said that investigators had found a knife in the area.

The dramatic police response reflected heightened fears on the Continent after a burst of violence in London earlier Friday was declared a “terrorist incident” by British police. In a chaotic altercation on London Bridge, several people tackled a man wearing a fake bomb, whom police shot dead at the scene. Two people were stabbed to death.

The busy holiday season — targeted for attacks around Europe in recent years — may also have put Dutch authorities on edge. Last month, Amsterdam’s international airport was briefly paralyzed as security forces responded to a false alarm of a hijacking; this week, Dutch police arrested two men accused of plotting a terrorist attack.

But unlike in France, Belgium and Germany, there have been no major organized terrorist attacks on Dutch soil in recent years.

In most of the country, police presence tends to be subdued, and heavy automatic rifles are rarely seen in the hands of law enforcement. Exceptions are at Schiphol, the country’s biggest airport, and at parliament, about 400 yards from the stabbing site, which are guarded by well-armed military police, the royal Marechaussee.

Earlier this year in Utrecht, about 45 miles east of The Hague, a gunman opened fire in a tram, killing three and injuring five. SWAT teams responded as authorities scrambled to deal with what was believed to be a terrorist attack. The shooter, who at the time of the killings faced rape charges, told police he had acted alone.