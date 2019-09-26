Attacking India not an option, says Pak PM Imran Khan

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, during a press briefing in New York, said that attacking India was not an option, despite rising tensions between the two countries over Jammu and Kashmir issue.

Khan said, “We can’t attack India. Clearly that’s not an option. Apart from that, we are doing everything possible," Livemint reported.

Khan also expressed disappointment at the lack of support from other countries on Kashmir. He is also expected to launch another attack on India for alleged human rights violations in J&K, earlier this week.

However, an Economic Times report stated that Khan held out a triple threat to the world if it does not put pressure on India.

He made the statement on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) meeting, which is scheduled later this week.