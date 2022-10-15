Cartoon Network is merging with another network and the 90s kids can't handle it

Cartoon Network and its string of animated shows like Tom and Jerry, ScoobyDoo and The Powerpuff Girls are part of the core memories of all 90s kids. And so the news of a merger of what was once their favourite channel with Warner Bros has hit the nostalgic pulse of millions who grew up with these toons.

Generally skeptical of the cartoons children watch today, Cartoon Network fans fear that this merger will restrict its iconic shows and the network to just memories. What's worse is that media reports claim that Warner Bros is laying off around 125 employees and has already laid off 82 animators and is planning to cut down 26 per cent of its workforce. CNS officials, however, refuted these rumours.

Warner Bros animation had already merged with several teams of CNS like casting and programming.

To deal with this loss, millennials did what they do best: flocked to social media to express their love for the shows they grew up with. Here's the best ones we could find.

Cartoon Network Studios is being shut down after 30 years and will be merged with Warner Bros‼️😔 pic.twitter.com/TBCjfXSjmH — RapTV (@Rap) October 13, 2022

One Twitter user said that only 90s kids will understand the pain of this loss.

Cartoon Network is closing down guys. Only #90skid will understand the loss 💔 pic.twitter.com/t0Fv89pmk1 — Monica Verma (@TrulyMonica) October 14, 2022

People remembered childhood memories given by the network.

RIP Cartoon Network. RT if this played a huge role in your childhood 😭 pic.twitter.com/WtHAPrnped — Modern Notoriety (@ModernNotoriety) October 13, 2022

Many thanked the network for giving some of the best shows.

Thank you Cartoon Network for giving us these pic.twitter.com/UaC7tA4u2X — Mari Loves Gotham Knights 💖 (@ComicLoverMari) October 12, 2022

Thank You Cartoon Network Studios for blessing us with countless gems 🙏pic.twitter.com/Euh6vttJxY — AuxGod 🎃 (@AuxGod_) October 12, 2022

Cartoon Network Studios, however, responded to these messages of grief with a clarification that the studio is not going anywhere.