Chutzpadik to awesomesauce: It's time to update your vocabulary

With the new update to the Oxford English Dictionary, it is time to add some more words to our existing vocabulary.

Chutzpadik, awesomesauce, droning, weaksauce to taxicab are among the list of new words that have been added this year. Here's what these words mean:

Chutzpadik: The word, borrowed from a Jewish language called Yiddish, means being audacious and self-confident. Here's how you can use it in a sentence: Somehow or other I ended up conducting. I was chutzpadik, throwing myself in wherever I could.

Awesomesauce: The word, formed within English by compounding 'awesome' and 'sauce', means extremely good or excellent. Here's how you can use it in a sentence: Awesomesauce!!! The Muppets sing Bohemian Rhapsody. The most awesome thing you'll see today.

Droning: The word, formed within English by derivation of 'drone', has two meanings: a) The action or an act of using a military drone to attack a target, kill a person. Or, the action or an act of flying a drone for commercial or recreational purposes.

b) Behaviour characteristic of, or likened to that of, a male bee; laziness, indolence; inaction; dull, repetitive, or meaningless work. Example: Here I go. Droning along to work, where I'll do other drone-like things. So much droning.

Weak sauce: The words, formed within English, refers to someone or something that lacks power, substance, or credibility; pathetic, worthless; stupid. Here's how you can use it in a sentence: If this is some weak-sauce attempt at an apology then not accepted.

Taxicab yellow: The words, formed within English, means a bright warm yellow colour, such as that used on taxicabs in various cities, but particularly associated with those in New York City. Here's how to use it in a sentence: Cloth coats were of shaggy fleeces in taxi cab yellow or smoky, linty grey.