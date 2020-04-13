COVID-19 world update: Country-wise cases and deaths

Coronavirus world-o-meter update live: Country-wise total number of cases, deaths - April 13

Here is a chart from WHO that gives you the total number of coronavirus cases and deaths worldwide.

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 13 2020, 00:53 ist
  • updated: Apr 13 2020, 15:24 ist
Coronavirus world update: Country-wise total number of cases, deaths (Representative image, iStock photo)

The coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, pandemic that started from China has now reached almost every part of the globe. With over 18 lakh cases across the world, coronavirus has already claimed more than one lakh lives worldwide, according to data collated by agencies like Worldometers and WHO.

Follow Iive updates on coronavirus

Apart from China, the other worst-affected countries are Italy, France, Spain, the United States of America, Germany and Iran among a few others. Despite several measures being taken, including complete lockdown in various countries, the numbers of coronavirus cases and deaths have been rising across the world.

With so many cases being reported worldwide, it is difficult to track the current numbers and updates across the globe. Here is a chart by World Health Organisation that gives you the total number of coronavirus cases and deaths worldwide.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
COVID-19
World
WHO
US
spain
France
Italy
Germany
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

COVID-19 hits Hindu priests hard in WB, 2L lose jobs

COVID-19 hits Hindu priests hard in WB, 2L lose jobs

Lockdown: Mangaluru boy smuggles friend in suitcase

Lockdown: Mangaluru boy smuggles friend in suitcase

'Ghosts' scare Indonesians indoors, away from COVID-19

'Ghosts' scare Indonesians indoors, away from COVID-19

COVID-19: Planning to step out of home during lockdown?

COVID-19: Planning to step out of home during lockdown?

Dead, ill, cured: celebrities hit by the coronavirus

Dead, ill, cured: celebrities hit by the coronavirus

 