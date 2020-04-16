Coronavirus world-o-meter update live: Country-wise total number of cases, deaths - April 16

COVID-19 world update: Country-wise cases and deaths

Here is a chart from WHO that gives you the total number of coronavirus cases and deaths worldwide.

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  Apr 16 2020, 07:15 ist
  updated: Apr 16 2020, 07:34 ist
The coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, pandemic that started from China has now reached almost every part of the globe. With over 20 lakh cases across the world, coronavirus has already claimed more than 1.3 lakh lives worldwide, according to data collated by agencies like Worldometer and World Health Organisation (WHO).

Apart from China, the other worst-affected countries are Italy, France, Spain, the United States of America, Germany and Iran among a few others. Despite several measures being taken, including complete lockdown in various countries, the numbers of coronavirus cases and deaths have been rising across the world.

With so many cases being reported worldwide, it is difficult to track the current numbers and updates across the globe. Here is a chart by World Health Organisation (WHO) that gives you the total number of coronavirus cases and deaths worldwide.

