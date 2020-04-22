COVID-19 world update: Country-wise cases & deaths

Coronavirus world-o-meter update live: Country-wise total number of cases, deaths - April 22

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 22 2020, 09:15 ist
  • updated: Apr 22 2020, 09:17 ist
Coronavirus world update: Country-wise total number of cases, deaths (Representative image, iStock photo)

The coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, pandemic that started from China has now reached almost every part of the globe. With over 25 lakh cases across the world, coronavirus has already claimed more than 1.7 lakh lives worldwide, according to data collated by agencies like Worldometer and World Health Organisation (WHO).

Follow Iive updates on coronavirus

Apart from China, the other worst-affected countries are Italy, France, Spain, the United States of America, Germany and Iran among a few others. Despite several measures being taken, including complete lockdown in various countries, the numbers of coronavirus cases and deaths have been rising across the world.

With so many cases being reported worldwide, it is difficult to track the current numbers and updates across the globe. Here is a chart by World Health Organisation (WHO) that gives you the total number of coronavirus cases and deaths worldwide.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
COVID-19
US
Europe
spain
Italy
China
World Health Organization
France
Germany
WHO
Iran
Asia
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Half of world's locked-down pupils lack computer: UN

Half of world's locked-down pupils lack computer: UN

Humans to blame for COVID-19 and other 'zoonoses'

Humans to blame for COVID-19 and other 'zoonoses'

Global hunger could double due to COVID-19 blow: UN

Global hunger could double due to COVID-19 blow: UN

Was unable to practice as an architect for long: Tata

Was unable to practice as an architect for long: Tata

India's Internet infra not ready for virtual learning

India's Internet infra not ready for virtual learning

'COVID-19 to impoverish millions of Middle East kids'

'COVID-19 to impoverish millions of Middle East kids'

States can be stricter, not dilute lockdown norms: MHA

States can be stricter, not dilute lockdown norms: MHA

 