Elon Musk forgets son's name, says sounds 'like a password'

“What’s in a name”, one has often questioned the common Shakespearean phrase, but not for Elon Musk and Grimes. Ever since the couple has christened their son X Æ A-12, netizens have wondered, and then struggled to figure out the pronunciation of the complex alphanumeric moniker.

The problem echoed with the Tesla founder himself, when he forgot his own son’s name. While visiting the Giga factory in Berlin, Germany, he met with a few journalists, and one can be heard questioning, “How’s X Æ A-12?”

Unable to comprehend the question at first, the SpaceX CEO asked the press to repeat, and then heartily laughed, responding, “Oh, you mean my kid. That sounds like a password.”

Netizens were quick to react to this viral video, shared on YouTube and Facebook. Comments included, “I heard they initially named him Harry, but upon writing it on the birth certificate, a message popped up saying ‘not strong enough,” and “probably because it has to be solved every time. His kid is a math problem”.

Another Facebook user said that male parents do tend to forget their kids a lot, with her dad “being like that” and a comment with over 1,000 reactions said, “I sometimes forget my passwords too, its normal”.

