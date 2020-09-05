Elon Musk shares photos of homework; Twitterati ask what grades he got

Tesla, and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk shared his homework from college on a Twitter post, much to the amusement of netizens.

Musk first tweeted that his professor from the University of Pennsylvania still had access to his homework. The tweet has so far received over 1.5 lakh likes.

Just learned that my physics prof from Penn is head of Fermilab & still has some of my old homework ☺️— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 30, 2020

People responded enthusiastically to the tweet, with most asking him to share his homework with them on the microblogging platform, to which he replied "It’s too embarrassing."

When a handle called @teslaownersSV asked Musk if he even knew what sort of homework the professor had, he responded by sharing photos of the same.

“Yeah, he sent it to me through a mutual physics prof friend at Caltech/CERN. Very basic stuff,” he wrote.

Yeah, he sent it to me through a mutual physics prof friend at Caltech/CERN. Very basic stuff. pic.twitter.com/CI2DZEGjcB — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 30, 2020

In the thread, Musk responded to people’s questions about his college life.

“Wow, I super loved astronomy (but took it at Queens, not Penn)! Definitely one of my favorite classes. Senior year quantum mechanics at Penn was the hardest class I ever took. That stuff will mess with your mind,” said Musk, responding to a question regarding whether he took a certain class during his college days.

On the thread, Musk also mentioned that while in Pennsylvania, he enjoyed classes called “Alexander and the Rise of Hellenism, and Film Studies” which was outside his major.

Netizens, especially those studying in Musk's alma mater or those with an active interest in physics, started asking Musk sort of questions including what grades he got.

Scale of 1-10, how much did you enjoy doing this? — K10✨ (@Kristennetten) September 1, 2020

Sweet! It should be framed all fancy with Tesla and SpaceX crests! pic.twitter.com/AoU1ysmQmT — Sonny Garza (@SonnyGarza9) August 30, 2020