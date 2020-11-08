Joe Biden updates Twitter bio after winning election

First things first: Joe Biden updates Twitter bio after winning Presidential election

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 08 2020, 14:02 ist
  • updated: Nov 08 2020, 15:25 ist
US President-Elect. Credit: AFP Photo

As democrats celebrated Joe Biden’s win in the US elections, the president-elect himself promptly updated his Twitter bio.

Joe Biden changed his Twitter bio to “President-elect, husband to @DrBiden, proud father and grandfather. Ready to build back better for all Americans” hours after the election results were called by the US news media.



In the following tweet, he wrote “America, I’m honored that you have chosen me to lead your country. The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans--whether you voted for me or not. I will keep the faith that you have placed in me.” 

Following in Biden’s footsteps, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris changed her bio to “Vice President-Elect of the United States. Senator, Wife, Momala, Auntie. Fighting for the People. She/her.”



 

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

US Presidential Elections 2020
USA
Joe Biden
Kamala Harris
Twitter

What's Brewing

Remembrance of drives past

Remembrance of drives past

Dancing the dilemmas away

Dancing the dilemmas away

'God Bless America': World media react to Biden's win

'God Bless America': World media react to Biden's win

Brewing a craft

Brewing a craft

A ravaged earth and the long wait for relief

A ravaged earth and the long wait for relief

Kamala Harris: The inspiring story of many firsts

Kamala Harris: The inspiring story of many firsts

DH Toon | US elections and a 'filthy' defeat

DH Toon | US elections and a 'filthy' defeat

 