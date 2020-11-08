First things first: Joe Biden updates Twitter bio after winning Presidential election

As democrats celebrated Joe Biden’s win in the US elections, the president-elect himself promptly updated his Twitter bio.

Joe Biden changed his Twitter bio to “President-elect, husband to @DrBiden, proud father and grandfather. Ready to build back better for all Americans” hours after the election results were called by the US news media.







America, I’m honored that you have chosen me to lead our great country. The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans — whether you voted for me or not. I will keep the faith that you have placed in me. pic.twitter.com/moA9qhmjn8 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 7, 2020

Following in Biden’s footsteps, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris changed her bio to “Vice President-Elect of the United States. Senator, Wife, Momala, Auntie. Fighting for the People. She/her.”