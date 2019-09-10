Former Pak MLA Baldev Kumar seeks asylum in India

With Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan trying his best to bring the Kashmir issue on the international front claiming human rights violation, his party leader Baldev Kumar on Tuesday urged the Indian government to give him asylum in the country.

"Not only minorities but even Muslims are not safe there (Pakistan). We are surviving in Pakistan with a lot of difficulties. I request the Indian government to give me asylum here. I will not go back," he told ANI.

Baldev Kumar, former MLA of Pakistan PM Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI): Indian Govt should announce a package so that the Hindu and Sikh families staying in Pakistan can come here. I want Modi Sahab do something for them. They are tortured there. https://t.co/h93hsq7zEO — ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2019

Further, claiming that the minorities and Muslims are tortured in Pakistan, the former MLA urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to announce a package for Muslims and Sikhs staying in Pakistan and allow them to stay in India. He said, "Indian Government should announce a package so that the Hindu and Sikh families staying in Pakistan can come here. I want Modi Sahab do something for them. They are tortured there."

The 43-year-old is a former MLA from Barikot reserved seat in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan. He is currently living with his family in Ludhiana.

