Imran Khan returns to NY after Saudi jet develops fault

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and his delegation were forced to return to New York on Friday after the special jet given to him by the Saudi government developed a technical fault while heading to Islamabad, a media report said on Saturday.

Khan, who was to return to Pakistan after his seven-day trip to the US to attend the 74th session of United Nations General Assembly, had to return to New York after the plane developed technical snag minutes after taking off from the Kennedy International Airport, the News International reported.

Pakistan's Ambassador to United Nations (UN), Maleeha Lodhi, who had earlier seen off PM Khan, rushed back to the airport.

Khan waited at the airport for some time while technicians tried to fix the fault, but since more work was needed the fault was said to be corrected by Saturday morning, the report said.

Meanwhile, Ambassador Lodhi escorted the prime minister back to the Roosevelt Hotel where he was staying during his hectic seven-day trip.

Officials said if the plane is not fixed in the morning, the prime minister would take a commercial flight back to Pakistan where he is anxious to visit earthquake-hit areas and visit the affected families.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman gave Prime Minister Khan his private jet as he left for the US after his two-day visit to the Kingdom.