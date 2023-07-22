Indonesian fitness trainer dies after 210 kg barbell falls on him

An Indonesian fitness influencer died a gruesome death recently after a failed attempt to lift a 210 kg barbell left him with a broken neck.

According to a report by NDTV, 33-year-old Justyn Vicky was working out at a gym in Bali on July 15 when the accident took place.

A video of the incident, which has since gone viral on social media, showed Vicky attempting to do a squat press with the barbell.

Unable to hold the weight, the 33-year-old can then be seen falling backwards, with the barbell dropping on the back of his neck.

Even Vicky's spotter (a person appointed for providing assistance during weightlifting) can be seen losing his balance and falling backwards during the mishap.

Following the incident, Vicky was rushed to a hospital, but did not survive.

Channel News Asia reported that the 33-year-old suffered a "broken neck and critical compression of vital nerves connecting to his heart and lungs."

He died shortly afterwards, following an emergency surgical procedure.

Once news of Vicky's death spread, tributes poured in on social media for the influencer.

"Justyn was more than just a fitness expert; he was a beacon of inspiration, motivation, and unwavering support," said the Paradise Bali gym on Instagram, following the incident.