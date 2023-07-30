Japanese man spends Rs 12 lakh to look like 'human dog'. Here's how it happened

A man in Japan has transformed himself into a dog named Toco. As bizarre as it may sound, the entire transformaton process costed him a mind-boggling 2 million Yen (Rs 11,65,606), reported Hindustan Times.

A Japanese firm named Zeppet, which specialises in creating costumes, figurines, 3-D models, and body suits etc for movies and TV commercials has made this ultra realistic dog suit for the man. Zeppet reportedly took 40 days to make this suit.

“Modeled after a collie dog, it reproduces the appearance of a real dog walking on four legs,” said Zeppet's spokesperson.

The video of the man wearing dog suit was shared on his YouTube channel named, I want to be an animal. The channel has a subscriber base of more than 31,000 and the video has generated more than 1 million views. However, the video was shot last year but was uploaded only recently. It was shot by RTL, a Germany-based TV station, as a part of an interview.

“I became a collie, fulfilling a dream I had since I was a little child to be an animal!” subtitles at the beginning of the video read.

Toco is seen in the video being taken out for a walk in the park with a leash around his neck like an actual dog. The 'human dog' then rolls on the floor and sniffs other dogs

to replicate their behavior.

“I don’t want my hobbies to be known, especially by the people I work with. They think it’s weird that I want to be a dog. For the same reason why I can’t show my real face,”

said the man.

“My friends and family seemed very surprised to learn I became an animal,” he confessed.