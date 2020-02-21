Mark Zuckerberg gets staff blow-dry his sweaty armpits, claims book

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has a problem similar to that of Leonard in Big Bang Theory — anxiety sweat. Unlike Leonard, however, Zuckerberg seems to have found a rather unusual solution to this problem: get one of his staff to 'blow-dry' his sweaty armpits before he appears on the public platform, claims a book by Wired's Steven Levy.

In a review of 'Facebook: the Inside Story', Bloomberg's Austin Carr mentions an anecdote from an event back in 2010 when Zuckerberg had evidently sweated 'under pressure' during an on-stage interview with tech journalist Kara Swisher.

The book claims that "a communications exec is shown blow-drying the CEO's armpits before speaking appearances to eliminate anxiety sweat," as per the review.

According to the review, the author writes that Zuckerberg reportedly appears to be "consumed by his public image" and that's why he decided to call his staff to blow-dry his armpits.

The review drew a lot of social media buzz with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey saying that he would offer armpit blow drying services for his communications team in reponse to a question about whether he had ever required similar traetment.

Here are some of the other reactions on Twitter:

I haven’t, but I’d be happy to provide that service for anyone on our comms team if needed. — jack 🌍🌏🌎 (@jack) February 18, 2020

I’ve got the perfect hair dryer pic.twitter.com/vJOQ2ecjNK — Dr. D 🤖 (@realdarkromance) February 18, 2020

This detail form @StevenLevy's definitive book on Facebook is v interesting. Sandberg is so strategic about her public image, she tells journalists she's nervous before an interview so she'll get softer questions. More in @AustinCarr's review here: https://t.co/FJuHaUnPUn pic.twitter.com/196wqmavHT — Sarah Frier (@sarahfrier) February 18, 2020