Norway dance crew takes internet by storm with 'Kala Chashma' number

A Norwegian dance crew called ‘Quick Style’ has taken the internet by storm with their performance on a hit Bollywood number Kala Chashma.

In a video that went viral on Instagram, a group of dancers can be seen giving a power-packed performance on Kala Chashma at a wedding cerremony.

‘Quick Style’ left netizens in awe as they danced flawlessly and recreated the famous hook step, donning suits and sunglasses.

The video, posted five days ago by one of the crew members, Yasin Tatby, went viral on social media. It garnered over 11.5 million views on Instagram and endless praise not just from Bollywood fans but also from actors Shilpa Shetty and Sidharth Malhotra.

Posting the video on her Instagram story, Shetty wrote, “This is what I call super se upar wala performance.”







Netizens from Indian and abroad lauded the choreography and coordination among the dancers.

"If this doesn't happen in my wedding then l ain't going to proceed further," commented an Instagram user.







Soon after gaining so much traction, the dance crew shared another clip. This time, the crew danced to the 90s hit Chura Ke Dil Mera and Main Hoon Na’s Tumse Milke Dil Ka Jo Haal.