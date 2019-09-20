Pak fails to pass resolution on Kashmir at UNHRC

As a diplomatic win for India, Pakistan failed to garner the majority support at the 42nd UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) session in Geneva, to place a resolution on Kashmir within the stipulated deadline of 1 pm, ANI reported.

Imran Khan had to get the support of minimum 16 nations to move the resolution on Jammu and Kashmir issue in the 47-member UNHRC.

Most member states at the United Nations Human Rights Council session refused to side with Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan to place a resolution on Kashmir, an unidentified source told ANI. Moreover, the neighbor country also failed to gain the support of the Organisation of Islamic countries (OIC).

However, Pakistan still has time to move a resolution by September 27.