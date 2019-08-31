Pak open to 'conditional' bilateral talks with India

Pakistan is ready for 'conditional' bilateral talks with India over revoking the special status of Kashmir, Pakistani media reported foreign minister, Shah Mahmood Qureshi as saying.

Since Article 370 was revoked earlier this month by the Modi government, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has been involved in a war of words, often taking to Twitter to vent his frustrations over the issue.

He also vowed to raise the issue at every international forum, despite India repeatedly stating that Kashmir is a bilateral issue between the two neighbours.

However, this recent development gives some hope for a consensus to be reached soon over the contentious matter.