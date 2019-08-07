PM Khan "briefs" Saudi Crown Prince on situation in J&K

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has "briefed" Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on the situation in Kashmir after India revoked the special status for Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistani and Saudi media reported.

The Indian government revoked Article 370 which granted special status for Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the border state into two Union Territories on Monday. The move won also Parliament's approval.

According to the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the two leaders spoke over the phone on Tuesday.

"During the call, they discussed the development of the situation in the region and efforts exerted towards it," the agency reported.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are close allies. The cash-rich Kingdom has backed Pakistan overcome its financial woes.

The Crown Prince was also "briefed by the Pakistani Prime Minister on the latest developments in Kashmir," the SPA reported.

Pakistan has rejected India's move on Jammu and Kashmir and Islamabad is reaching out to friendly world capitals to gain diplomatic support against New Delhi, The Express Tribune reported.

Hours after India's move, Prime Minister Khan held phone conversations with his Malaysian counterpart Mahathir Mohamad and Turkey's President Recep Tayyib Erdogan.