Sushant Singh Rajput's sister announces Rs 25.5 lakh scholarship on his birth anniversary

Shweta Singh Kirti, Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sister took to Instagram earlier today to announce a $35,000 (Rs 25.5 lakh) Sushant Singh Rajput Memorial Fund in Physics set up in UC Berkeley.

The announcement comes on the day when Sushant Singh Rajput would have turned 35th.

The SSR Memorial Fund in Physics, UC Berkeley's website describes, aims to provide "graduate student support in the Department of Physics at the University of California, Berkeley with a preference for students studying Astrophysics."

Kirti's post included a screenshot of an old post by Rajput, dated April 5, 2019, in which he said that he dreamt of creating an environment for children in India and elsewhere to get "improved and relevant education and great many ways to acquire any skill of choice for free."

Rajput, whose love for astrophysics and astronomy was well known, was also a National Physics Olympiad winner.

The then 34-year-old sent shockwaves across India and followers of Bollywood when he died by suicide on June 14, 2020. What followed was a media frenzy that sought to pin blame on his partner Rhea Chakraborty and the use of drugs.

A number of actors around the country were grilled by the Narcotics Control Board (NCB) over suspicions of using and laundering drugs.

His death also sparked discussions on mental health.