Sweden recognises sex as sport? Here is what we know

In a first, Sweden could play host to the first-ever European Sex Championship in June.

The competition, which will span six weeks, will be held on June 8 in Gothenburg, and is reported to take place under the Swedish Sex Federation's guidance.

According to various media reports, the participants of the event will be engaging in sexual activities under 16 disciplines, including seduction, body massages, foreplay and more.

The competition, which is expected to be attended by 20 participants from various countries, will have six-hour sessions each day, with 45 to 60 minutes being allotted to each pair. It will also have a panel of three judges, who along with the audience will decide on the winners.

While participants will be judged on various aspects of the sexual activities, along with factors such as chemistry between the couple, knowledge about sex and much more, reports have mentioned that extra points would be given to couples who are well-versed with the ancient Indian scripture on eroticism- Kamasutra.

The competition will encourage participation from people of different sexual orientations as well, stated reports.

"The incorporation of sexual orientation as a part of sporting tactics will be a ground-breaking development among European countries," Dragan Bratych, head of Swedish Federation of Sex, was quoted in one such report.

However, contrary to popular reports claiming the Scandinavian nation to have recognised sex as a sport, a clarification was issued by the Swedish sports body - Riksidrottsförbundet - in April, which stated that the application by Swedish Sex Federation was rejected since it failed to tick off certain requirements, as per a report by a leading news portal based in Gothenburg.

“The Swedish Sports Confederation has drawn attention to the fact that in some parts of the international media, news is currently being spread that a sex federation has become a member of The Swedish Sports Confederation. It is false information with the aim of smearing Swedish sports and Sweden. There is no Sex Federation that is a member of the Swedish Sports Confederation. All this information is false,” Anna Setzman, Head of Communication and Press, Swedish Sports Confederation, was quoted in a report by an online fact-checking portal.

Although the sports body has confirmed to have not recognised sex as a sport, the fact whether the competition will take place or not, still remains unconfirmed.