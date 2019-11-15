Twitterati troll Pak minister for spelling error

An erroneous tweet can become a part of your permanent legacy and live forever.

On Thursday, Pakistan's Science and Technology Minister Fawad Hussain Choudhry shared his decision to provide internet to the people of Kashmir.

"Internet is considered a fundamental right nowadays.. I have asked SPRACO to check the feasibility of providing internet to caged citizens of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir via satellite, " he said in a tweet.

"Internet is considered a fundamental right nowadays.. I have asked SPRACO to check the feasibility of providing internet to caged citizens of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir via satellite" - @fawadchaudhry pic.twitter.com/nre1PxoJqG — Fawad Chaudhry (Updates) (@FawadPTIUpdates) November 14, 2019

The error was that the minister said 'SPRACO' when he should have said 'SUPARCO' (Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission).

SUPARCO is the bilateral space agency of the Pakistan government and the China National Space Administration. The organisation is behind the civilian space programme and conducts aeronautics and aerospace research.

The Twitteratti jumped in to troll the Pakistani minister.

It's SUPARCO lol😂 — SWAG ICON (@SWAGICON1) November 15, 2019

Is he technology minister? — Anand Kulkarni (@researchanand) November 14, 2019

Please don't play game of satellite war.. It would be worst for Pakistan. .. Hahahah — प्रमोद शर्मा (@Bhanush0786) November 14, 2019

And people are congrdulating him for providing internet via satellite 🤣🤣🤣 this is what us naya Pakistan.. And he is science and tech minister 😀😁 — @vadiraj (@kashyapabramha) November 14, 2019

Kashmir's internet lines have been suspended since Aug. 5, when Article 370 and Article 35A, which granted special rights to Jammu and Kashmir, were scrapped by the Central Government. The Centre passed the Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganisation) Act 2019, which bifurcated Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh into two separate Union Territories.