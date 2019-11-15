Twitterati troll Pak minister for spelling error

Pakistani tech minister misspells name of the space agency, through which he decided to provide internet in Kashmir.

DH Web Desk
  • Nov 15 2019, 16:48pm ist
  • updated: Nov 15 2019, 17:36pm ist
Pakistan's Science and Technology Minister Fawad Hussain Choudhary. (ANI Phoyo)

An erroneous tweet can become a part of your permanent legacy and live forever.

On Thursday, Pakistan's Science and Technology Minister Fawad Hussain Choudhry shared his decision to provide internet to the people of Kashmir.

"Internet is considered a fundamental right nowadays.. I have asked SPRACO to check the feasibility of providing internet to caged citizens of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir via satellite, " he said in a tweet.

The error was that the minister said 'SPRACO' when he should have said 'SUPARCO' (Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission).

SUPARCO is the bilateral space agency of the Pakistan government and the China National Space Administration. The organisation is behind the civilian space programme and conducts aeronautics and aerospace research.

The Twitteratti jumped in to troll the Pakistani minister.

Kashmir's internet lines have been suspended since Aug. 5, when Article 370 and Article 35A, which granted special rights to Jammu and Kashmir, were scrapped by the Central Government. The Centre passed the Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganisation) Act 2019, which bifurcated Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh into two separate Union Territories.

