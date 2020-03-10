UK: Volunteers offered Rs 3.3 lakh to be infected with coronavirus to help create vaccine

At a time when scientists are desperately hunting for a cure for the novel coronavirus, a new scientific study in London is asking people to allow themselves to be infected by the virus and they will get paid for it.

Multiple media reports suggest that scientists at Queen Mary BioEnterprises Innovation Centre in Whitechapel, London, is offering £3,500 or Rs 3.36 lakh to volunteers to get infected by strains of the novel coronavirus so that they can be studied to help create a vaccine.

The trial is said to induct 24 people who will be infected with two different strains of the novel coronavirus -- 0C43 and 229E. These strains are considered to be less serious types of the coronavirus that would cause mild respiratory symptoms, which are not as serious as COVID-19.

The scientists believe that this experiment could help them come up with a treatment to tackle the coronavirus outbreak that has killed over 4,000 people so far.

Reports suggest that during the study, participants will spend two weeks in isolation and eat a restricted diet. The volunteers would undergo a series of examinations, including nasal swabs and blood tests, which will later be studied to develop a drug to cure COVID-19.

Hvivo, the company that owns the laboratory, however, is yet to get the nod to start the trial from the UK's Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency.

(1 pound = Rs 96.26, as per today's rate)