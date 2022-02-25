Ukraine shares cartoon of Hitler-Putin, memes as Russia invades

On Thursday, Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, calling it a special military operation. On Vladimir Putin's orders, the army cornered the former Soviet republic from all sides and entered the country's cities with heavy ammunition, forcing thousands if not millions to flee the nation.

World leaders from across the world have condemned the actions of Putin, who has maintained that the move was necessary for the security of his country. Many have also likened the invasion to Nazi occupation and subsequently referred to Putin as '21st century Adolf Hitler.'

Reacting to the development on Twitter, Ukraine's official account, known for posting memes revolving around the nation's trouble relationship with its neighbour, shared a caricature of Adolf Hitler smiling at Russian President Vladimir Putin, with a caption: "this is not a meme, but our and your reality right now."

This is not a ‘meme’, but our and your reality right now. — Ukraine / Україна (@Ukraine) February 24, 2022

Putin had earlier said that the special military invasion launched by Russia was aimed at "demilitarisation and denazification" of Ukraine.

Prior to the invasion, the Twitter account had shared a series of caricatures and memes referring to Russia as a "bad neighbour."

On January 13, 2022, Ukraine posted a meme stating that what was happening "was not a crisis, but the presence of a bad neighbour."

Here's another one from December 2021

In December 2021, they posted another meme showing how being Russia's neighbour can be a headache

The old tweets take a dig at various aspects of the Russian stronghold, including its earlier attempts to take over Ukraine.

They also shared a Google search meme showing when tactics of appeasement have worked

Foreshadowing Russia's invasion, last year in November the account also shared a sarcastic GIF, saying 'when Russia denies they plan to attack Ukraine'

when Russian officials deny they plan to attack Ukraine pic.twitter.com/oIt5xP3ATy — Ukraine / Україна (@Ukraine) November 23, 2021

