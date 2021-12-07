Vaccine mandates 'absolute last resort', says WHO Europe head

Mandatory vaccinations against the coronavirus are an "absolute last resort", the World Health Organization's top Europe official said on Tuesday.

More and more countries in Europe, including Germany, are debating whether to make Covid-19 vaccines mandatory after Austria announced in November it would make inoculations compulsory as of Feb. 1 next year, prompting large protests.

Also Read | WHO advisory group looking at 'mix and match' Covid-19 vaccines

"Mandates around vaccination are an absolute last resort and only applicable when all feasible options to improve vaccination uptake have been exhausted," WHO Europe director Hans Kluge told reporters.

"The effectiveness of mandates is very context-specific," Kluge said, adding that public confidence and trust in authorities needed to be considered.

Also Read | New data shows GSK-Vir drug works against all Omicron mutations

"What is acceptable in one society and community may not be effective and acceptable in another."

Indonesia, Micronesia and Turkmenistan have also made vaccinations against the coronavirus mandatory for all adults.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: