Why Greta Thunberg changed Twitter name to 'Sharon'

Youth activist Greta Thunberg, who turned 17 on Friday, changed her Twitter name to 'Sharon' after actor Amanda Henderson answered 'Sharon' to a Greta-related question on a BBC quiz show Celebrity Mastermind.

The host John Humphrys asked the British actor, "The 2019 book entitled No one is too small to make a difference is a collection of speeches made by a Swedish climate change activist. What name?

2020 is cancelled pic.twitter.com/aGDZCTTQmb — Mark Smith (@marksmithstuff) January 2, 2020

The British actor, unsure about the answer, shook her head, and said, "Sharon?"

The episode of the show aired on January 2, has become viral now. The Climate activist Greta Thunberg loved the name so much that she changed her official name on Twitter to Sharon. Or is she just being sarcastic?

Earlier, she had changed her Twitter Bio after Donald Trump asked her to "chill". She changed her bio to "A teenager working on her anger management problem. Currently chilling and watching a good old fashioned movie with a friend".