YouTube cancels yearly Rewind video, upsets netizens

YouTube cancels yearly Rewind video, says 2020 has been 'different'

YouTube says that it 'doesn’t feel right to carry on as if it weren’t'

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 14 2020, 11:35 ist
  • updated: Nov 14 2020, 12:42 ist
YouTube Rewind. Credit: Getty Images

As the year winds up with Joe Biden winning the US elections and a 95% effective Covid-19 vaccine, YouTube has decided to forego its decade-long Rewind tradition this year.

Announcing its decision on Twitter, YouTube said that 2020 has been “different” and that it “doesn’t feel right to carry on as if it weren’t.”

Thanking its content creators, the video streaming platform said, “We know that so much of the good that did happen in 2020 was created by all of you. You’ve found ways to lift people up, help them cope, and make them laugh. You have made a hard year genuinely better.”

While some appreciated the move, most netizens were arguably not very happy with the news. Here are some of their reactions.  

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

YouTube
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Where is the safest seat on an airplane amid Covid-19?

Where is the safest seat on an airplane amid Covid-19?

From ‘street kid’ in India to top Toronto chef

From ‘street kid’ in India to top Toronto chef

DH Toon | Technical recession: Happy Diwali? No thanks

DH Toon | Technical recession: Happy Diwali? No thanks

7 films to watch on Children's Day

7 films to watch on Children's Day

A solution to Covid-19 pandemic hunger, eyeballs & all

A solution to Covid-19 pandemic hunger, eyeballs & all

 