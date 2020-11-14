YouTube cancels yearly Rewind video, says 2020 has been 'different'

As the year winds up with Joe Biden winning the US elections and a 95% effective Covid-19 vaccine, YouTube has decided to forego its decade-long Rewind tradition this year.

Announcing its decision on Twitter, YouTube said that 2020 has been “different” and that it “doesn’t feel right to carry on as if it weren’t.”

Thanking its content creators, the video streaming platform said, “We know that so much of the good that did happen in 2020 was created by all of you. You’ve found ways to lift people up, help them cope, and make them laugh. You have made a hard year genuinely better.”

While some appreciated the move, most netizens were arguably not very happy with the news. Here are some of their reactions.

This really sucks. tons of creators worked 10x harder this year to provide people with entertainment and positivity. Just because this year has been ‘bad’ i think it sucks to not credit the creators that helped your business thrive in this climate.. — kiera (@Kierabridget) November 12, 2020

Woah. I disagree. 2020 has been different. But you SHOULD still have a rewind. Come on. There are plenty of things to be positive about — JerryRigEverything (@ZacksJerryRig) November 12, 2020