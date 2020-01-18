World's shortest man, Khagendra Thapa Magar, dies in Nepal

World's shortest man, Khagendra Thapa Magar, passed away on Friday at a hospital in Nepal. He was 27.

Measuring just 67.08 centimetres in height, Thapa died of pneumonia, as confirmed by his family, according to reports.

"He has been in and out of the hospital because of pneumonia. But this time his heart was also affected. He passed away today," his brother told AFP.

Thapa has his name registered in the Guinness World Records, holding the title of the world's shortest man who could walk.