World's shortest man, Khagendra Thapa Magar, dies in Nepal

Measuring just 67.08 centimetres in height, Thapa died of pneumonia

DH Web Desk
  • Jan 18 2020, 11:19am ist
  • updated: Jan 18 2020, 11:41am ist
In this photograph taken on December 8, 2018, Khagendra Thapa Magar, the world's shortest man, looks on at a grocery shop in Pokhara, some 200 kms west of Kathmandu. (AFP Photo)

World's shortest man, Khagendra Thapa Magar, passed away on Friday at a hospital in Nepal. He was 27.

Measuring just 67.08 centimetres in height, Thapa died of pneumonia, as confirmed by his family, according to reports. 

"He has been in and out of the hospital because of pneumonia. But this time his heart was also affected. He passed away today," his brother told AFP.

Thapa has his name registered in the Guinness World Records, holding the title of the world's shortest man who could walk. 

