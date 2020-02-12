Would sign trade deal with PM Narendra Modi if it's the right one, says US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he would sign a trade deal with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi if it was the right one.

Trump is scheduled to make his first visit as president to the world's largest democracy later this month. The two countries have been trying to reach a limited trade pact with lower tariffs, but talks have run into problems over issues with data privacy and e-commerce controls.