Xi Jinping tells Macron, Merkel he hopes to expand cooperation with Europe

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday told French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel he hoped China and Europe would expand cooperation to better respond to global challenges, state broadcaster CCTV reported.
In a three-way video call, Xi also expressed the hope that Europeans can play a more active role in international affairs, achieve strategic independence and offer a fair, transparent and unbiased environment for Chinese companies, CCTV said.
Merkel's office confirmed that the three leaders exchanged views on European Union-China relations.
"They also discussed international trade, climate protection and biodiversity," her office added in a statement.
"The conversation also revolved around cooperation in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, global vaccine supply, and international and regional issues."
In May, the European Parliament halted ratification of a new investment pact with China until Beijing lifts sanctions on EU politicians, deepening a dispute in Sino-European relations and denying EU companies greater access to China.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Race, evolution and the science of human origins
Shah Rukh Khan-Atlee movie sets fans abuzz
Never succumb to obstacles: Sen to women directors
NYC's Fourth of July traditions are back after a year
Osaka is talking to media again, but on her own terms
Call of duty: Indonesia bikers escort ambulances
Should people with immune problems get 3 vaccine doses?