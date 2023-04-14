Xiaomi slams Ukraine for calling it 'sponsor of war'

Chinese tablet and phone maker Xiaomi said on Friday it strongly opposed Ukraine adding the company to the "international sponsors of war" list.
Ukraine's National Corruption Prevention Agency designated Xiaomi on the list, according to an April 13 press release, and reported by local media.
Also Read | Russia identifies Ukrainian suspect in war blogger's death due to bombing
According to the agency, Xiaomi was designated for continuing to do business in Russia following its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, reported the Kyiv Independent, Ukraine’s English-language media outlet.
