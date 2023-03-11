Yellen meets regulators, says banking system still 'resilient'

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen gathered financial regulators Friday to discuss developments surrounding Silicon Valley Bank, adding that the banking system "remains resilient," a Treasury Department statement said.

The meeting came as US authorities pulled the plug on SVB, seizing the assets of the key lender to US start-ups, a move that plunged global banking shares into turmoil.

A run on deposits had made it no longer tenable for the medium-sized bank to stay afloat on its own.

"Secretary Yellen expressed full confidence in banking regulators to take appropriate actions in response," the Treasury Department said Friday.

She also "noted that the banking system remains resilient and regulators have effective tools to address this type of event," the statement said.

The meeting on Friday involved leaders from the Federal Reserve, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), as well as the Treasury's Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC).

But investors are jittery over the prospect that other banks could face similar losses amid financial fallout from rising interest rates, as central banks move aggressively to tame inflation.