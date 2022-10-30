Yoon to address nation on deadly stampede in Itaewon

IANS
IANS,
  • Oct 30 2022, 07:18 ist
  • updated: Oct 30 2022, 07:19 ist

 President Yoon Suk-yeol will address the nation on the deadly stampede in Itaewon at 9:45 a.m., his office said on Sunday.

At least 149 people were killed in the stampede during Halloween festivities late Saturday, Yonhap news agency reported.

South Korea
stampede
World news
Seoul

