Yoon to address nation on deadly stampede in Itaewon

President Yoon Suk-yeol will address the nation on the deadly stampede in Itaewon at 9:45 a.m., his office said on Sunday.
At least 149 people were killed in the stampede during Halloween festivities late Saturday, Yonhap news agency reported.
