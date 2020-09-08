Farm animal eats up police papers

You've goat to be kidding: Farm animal eats up police papers

AP
AP, Douglasville ,
  • Sep 08 2020, 19:20 ist
  • updated: Sep 08 2020, 19:20 ist

A Georgia sheriff's deputy delivering civil papers returned to her patrol vehicle to find an eager — and hungry — new driver.

The Douglas County deputy was serving the documents near Douglasville last week when she heard something in her patrol car and was met by a goat climbing into the open driver's side.

The animal clamoured around, munched on some paperwork and knocked over a drink before managing to bump the deputy to the ground.

The sheriff's office explained in a Facebook post on Friday that the deputy often leaves the door open on such calls in case she has to make a quick escape from aggressive dogs — but she never considered having to retreat from an agitated goat.

Officials said the deputy was not physically harmed during the encounter — and she managed to retrieve the soggy paperwork before the animal scampered off.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Georgia
Facebook
United States

What's Brewing

A 15-year-old is new 'king' of Varanasi cremation ghats

A 15-year-old is new 'king' of Varanasi cremation ghats

WhatsApp releases security patch to fix text bomb issue

WhatsApp releases security patch to fix text bomb issue

Russia answers tough FAQs on Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V

Russia answers tough FAQs on Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V

Bezos tops Forbes richest list, Trump slips down

Bezos tops Forbes richest list, Trump slips down

 