Zelensky urges Jews not to remain silent on Ukraine

He said that a TV tower that was blasted was located on the site of a Holocaust memorial

AFP
AFP, Kyiv,
  • Mar 02 2022, 13:49 ist
  • updated: Mar 02 2022, 13:49 ist
A TV tower in Kyiv of Ukraine was hit by a blast in an attack by Russian forces. Credit: Reuters Photo

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged the world's Jews to speak out Wednesday after a Russian missile strike on a Kyiv television tower built on the site of a Holocaust massacre.

"I am now addressing all the Jews of the world. Don't you see what is happening? That is why it is very important that millions of Jews around the world not remain silent right now," he said. "Nazism is born in silence. So shout about killings of civilians. Shout about the murders of Ukrainians."

