Zelenskyy condemns NATO for ruling out Ukraine no-fly zone

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said the alliance would not intervene in the conflict over fears of a direct clash with Moscow that could spiral into a wider conflict

AFP
AFP,
  • Mar 05 2022, 09:04 ist
  • updated: Mar 05 2022, 09:04 ist
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Credit: AP Photo

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy lashed NATO on Friday for ruling out a no-fly zone over his country saying the Western military alliance knew further Russian aggression was likely.

"Knowing that new strikes and casualties are inevitable, NATO deliberately decided not to close the sky over Ukraine," he said in a video published by the presidency.

"Today the leadership of the alliance gave the green light for further bombing of Ukrainian cities and villages, refusing to make a no-fly zone."

Earlier Friday, NATO rejected pleas from Ukraine to impose a no-fly zone to halt Russia's bombing, but Western allies did warn President Vladimir Putin of fresh sanctions if he does not stop his war.

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said the alliance would not intervene in the conflict over fears of a direct clash with Moscow that could spiral into a wider conflict.

"The only way to implement a no-fly zone is to send NATO fighter planes into Ukraine's airspace, and then impose that no-fly zone by shooting down Russian planes," Stoltenberg said after the urgent meeting.

"If we did that, we'll end up with something that could end in a full-fledged war in Europe, involving many more countries and causing much more human suffering."

Volodymyr Zelenskyy
NATO
Ukraine
Russia
World news

