Zelenskyy, IMF discuss Ukraine's post-war rebuilding

Zelenskyy, IMF managing director discuss Ukraine's 'post-war reconstruction'

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Apr 18 2022, 06:10 ist
  • updated: Apr 18 2022, 06:10 ist
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Credit: AP Photo

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday he spoke with IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva about Ukraine's financial stability and the country's post-war reconstruction.

"Discussed with IMF Managing Director Georgieva the issue of ensuring Ukraine's financial stability & preparations for post-war reconstruction. We have clear plans for now, as well as a vision of prospects. I’m sure cooperation between the IMF & Ukraine will continue to be fruitful," Zelenskyy said in a tweet.

Georgieva confirmed the call in a tweet later in the day. "Thank you," she wrote, addressing Zelenskyy's twitter handle, "for the very good call today." She wrote support is "essential to lay the foundations for rebuilding a modern competitive #Ukraine"

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said earlier he will attend the International Monetary Fund and World Bank meetings in Washington this week and will seek more financial assistance for Ukraine.

Check out the latest videos from DH:

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Russia
IMF
World news
Russia-Ukraine crisis

What's Brewing

'Land is in blood': A Ukraine village digs up the dead

'Land is in blood': A Ukraine village digs up the dead

The conversation in US that rattled Imran Khan govt

The conversation in US that rattled Imran Khan govt

Sprinkle cow urine if you feel possessed: UP minister

Sprinkle cow urine if you feel possessed: UP minister

After fuel cans, lemons make the wedding gift list

After fuel cans, lemons make the wedding gift list

Ukraine's reservists, the last line of defence

Ukraine's reservists, the last line of defence

Note to self: A tax-free movie as a salve

Note to self: A tax-free movie as a salve

 