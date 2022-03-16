Zelenskyy invokes 9/11 in address to US on 'terror'

Zelenskyy invokes 9/11 in address to US Congress on 'terror' in Ukraine

Thanking the US for its support, he sought more sanctions on Russia and urged US to be the 'leader of peace'

AFP
AFP, Washington,
  • Mar 16 2022, 19:12 ist
  • updated: Mar 16 2022, 19:15 ist
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addresses the US Congress. Credit AFP Photo

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine compared the horror of Russia's war in his country to Pearl Harbor and the 9/11 attacks in an address to the US Congress on Wednesday.

"This is a terror that Europe has not seen, has not seen for 80 years," Zelenskyy said. "Remember Pearl Harbor, terrible morning of December 7, 1941, when your sky was black from the planes attacking you," he said, recalling the air raid that brought the United States into World War II.

"Remember September the 11th, a terrible day in 2001 when evil tried to turn your cities, independent territories, in battlefields," he said. "Our country experiences the same every day."

