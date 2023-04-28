Zelenskyy says asked Xi for help with deported children

Zelenskyy says asked Xi for help with deported children

Xi and Zelenskyy spoke by phone on Wednesday, the first known call between the two leaders since the start of Russia's invasion

AFP
AFP, Kyiv,
  • Apr 28 2023, 21:55 ist
  • updated: Apr 28 2023, 21:55 ist
Beijing says it is neutral in the Ukraine conflict and Xi has never condemned the Russian invasion. Credit: AFP Photo

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Friday he had asked his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping to help bring back Ukrainian children deported by Russia.

"We need to involve everyone... to put pressure on the Russian aggressor and the terrorists who kidnapped so many of our children," Zelenskyy said.

"The UN, many others want to do something, but so far the results have been poor. So I have appealed to the leader of China," he said.

Also read: Putin orders creation of museums dedicated to Ukraine conflict

Xi and Zelenskyy spoke by phone on Wednesday, the first known call between the two leaders since the start of Russia's invasion.

Beijing says it is neutral in the Ukraine conflict and Xi has never condemned the Russian invasion.

Xi presented himself as a mediator concerned with maintaining stability when he visited Russian President Vladimir Putin in March.

Putin is under an arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court over the "unlawful deportation" of Ukrainian children.

More than 16,000 Ukrainian children have been deported to Russia since the February 24, 2022, invasion, according to Kyiv.

It says many of them have been placed in institutions and foster homes, an allegation denied by Russia, which insists it saved Ukrainian children from the horrors of the war.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Ukraine
China
Russia
Xi Jinping
Vladimir Putin
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
World news
russia ukraine crisis

Related videos

What's Brewing

Jiah Khan case: Celeb suicides that turned into cases

Jiah Khan case: Celeb suicides that turned into cases

Warming seas threat to life in ocean's 'twilight zone'

Warming seas threat to life in ocean's 'twilight zone'

'Transformers: Rise of the Beast trailer released

'Transformers: Rise of the Beast trailer released

In Pics | 10 interesting facts about 'Ponniyin Selvan'

In Pics | 10 interesting facts about 'Ponniyin Selvan'

A timeline of the Jiah Khan suicide case till date

A timeline of the Jiah Khan suicide case till date

Filmfare Awards 2023: 'Gangubai', 'Badhaai Do' win big

Filmfare Awards 2023: 'Gangubai', 'Badhaai Do' win big

Stone of Scone moved to London for Charles' coronation

Stone of Scone moved to London for Charles' coronation

DiCaprio, Scorsese talk 'Killers' at CinemaCon

DiCaprio, Scorsese talk 'Killers' at CinemaCon

Bengaluru to host Chhau dance festival on April 30

Bengaluru to host Chhau dance festival on April 30

Tiger seen in Haryana for the first time in 110 years

Tiger seen in Haryana for the first time in 110 years

 