Zimbabwe Air Force helicopter crashes, four killed

Zimbabwe Air Force helicopter crashes into house, four killed including child

Social media showed video of charred parts of the helicopter

Reuters
Reuters, Harare,
  • Apr 24 2021, 04:58 ist
  • updated: Apr 24 2021, 04:58 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters File Photo

An Air Force of Zimbabwe helicopter crashed on Friday, killing three crew members and a child on the ground as it came down on a house, the Air Force said in a statement.

The helicopter was on a training mission, with two pilots and a technician when it disappeared on the radar.

It came down on a house in Arcturus, a farming area some 30 km east of the capital Harare.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of lives after the unfortunate accident," Air Marshal Elson Moyo said.

Social media showed video of charred parts of the helicopter and security forces conducting an investigation.

Zimbabwe’s Air Force complains that its helicopters and fighter jets are old but they have not been able to buy new ones due to sanctions by Western countries.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Zimbabwe
Helicopter Crash

What's Brewing

Resource sites for Covid-related information in B'luru

Resource sites for Covid-related information in B'luru

Tourists get chance to fly over Chernobyl disaster zone

Tourists get chance to fly over Chernobyl disaster zone

Symbol of youth, Italy's Vespa turns 75

Symbol of youth, Italy's Vespa turns 75

Ravaged by Covid-19, Brazil faces a hunger epidemic

Ravaged by Covid-19, Brazil faces a hunger epidemic

When to seek hospitalisation if Covid-19 positive

When to seek hospitalisation if Covid-19 positive

SpaceX rocketship launches 4 astronauts to ISS

SpaceX rocketship launches 4 astronauts to ISS

Basque chocolatiers recreate Picasso's 'Guernica'

Basque chocolatiers recreate Picasso's 'Guernica'

Covid reaches Everest; altitude sickness-like symptoms

Covid reaches Everest; altitude sickness-like symptoms

 