IPL 2020 Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals LIVE: CSK win the toss and opt to bowl

Murali Vijay, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Sam Curran, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Josh Hazlewood, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla
19:05
Shreyas Iyer: We needed that win in the first game of the season. The boys are really motivated and we are in a great mindset. I would have chosen to field as well because in the last match dew played a great part. Ashwin, I feel is doing pretty well, but we wanted to give him a 2-3 game rest so that he feels better. He's doing well in the gym. We have two changes - Amit Mishra in for Ashwin and Avesh Khan for Mohit Sharma.
19:04
MS Dhoni: We'll bowl first. I think we need to respect the conditions and the fact that dew will play a part. Maybe the teams batting second so far in the tournament have made mistakes to not win. It looks better to bat second on TV. Some of the wickets might slow down as the tournament progresses. When you have 14 games before the play-offs you can't win all games. We need to control the controllables better, and one of them were the no balls. We also did well to get to 200 in the last game. One change - Ngidi misses out and Hazlewood comes in
19:00
Toss
CSK skipper MS Dhoni wins the toss and opts to bowl.
18:49
Pitch Report
A good hard pitch on offer for this match. Fast bowlers could get some purchase if they bowl around short length area. The ground is big so we could see fewer sixes in tonight's match.
18:44
Deccan Herald’s Dream XI
Faf du Plessis, Shikhar Dhawan, Marcus Stoinis, Shreyas Iyer, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla
DH as always has picked the best of the players from both the sides to help you choose the players for your IPL fantasy teams. Which players have you picked in your fantasy teams?
18:42
Head to Head:
Matches Played: 21
Delhi Capitals: 6
Chennai Super Kings: 15
18:41
Impact player for DC
Shreyas Iyer: The 25-year-old batsman is one of the best signings that DC has ever made. Iyer in 126 T20 matches has scored 3,362 runs at an average of 31.71 with two hundreds and 21 fifties at a strike rate of 130.7. In Iyer, DC has true match winner.
18:39
DC Threats: To fix the opener issue, Iyer could be forced to play Anjikya Rahane as an anchor to open the innings. Though he's an experienced international, Rahane's T20 game can be hit or miss. That could cause a serious problem for DC.
18:37
DC Opportunities: The bad injury to Ashwin remains a big concern for DC but the team has another experienced spinner in Amit Mishra ready to take over. The leg-spinner is the second highest wicket-taker in IPL history with 147 scalps and best bowling of 5/17. Ashwin’s loss could be Mishra’s gain.
18:36
DC Weaknesses: The form of Prithvi Shaw is worrying. The 20-year-old is an attacking batsman but his recent IPL form hasn’t been inspiring. In his last seven IPL innings, he has hit only one fifty. He tends to lose his wicket early and leaves a repair job for captain Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant. The opening partnership needs some attention.
18:34
DC Strengths: DC took part in its second Super Over in two seasons and they've come through on both occasions, thanks to Kagiso Rabada. The speedster holds the joint record for bowling in the most Super Over wins in the IPL. The other bowler alongside his is Jasprit Bumrah
18:32
The SWOT for DC
18:30
Impact player for CSK
Sam Curran: The all-rounder has had no problem in stepping into Dwayne Bravo's shoes. In two matches, he has picked up four wickets and cracked 35 runs at a brisk pace. He could be the CSK trump card this season.
18:26
CSK Weaknesses: South African speedster Lungi Ngidi has conceded 94 runs in the eight IPL overs that he has bowled so far. Ngidi gave away 30 runs in RR’s last over that included four sixes from Jofra Archer, two no-balls and a wide. Dhoni would want him to learn his lessons fast.
18:23
CSK Strengths: The consistency of Faf du Plessis should get them through tricky situations in this IPL. He has already hit two fifties in two matches. With the top order failing, du Plessis absorbed the pressure and took on the role of the lead batsman Against MI, du Plessis hit six boundaries and no sixes but against RR, he struck one boundary and seven sixes. This shows that the South African can adjust his game as per the match situation.
18:22
The SWOT for CSK
18:20
Let us find out the Strengths, the Weaknesses, the Opportunites, and threats of the two competing sides.
18:17
Delhi Capitals are coming in this match after a thrilling tie against Kings XI Punjab. Batting first DC made 157/8. KXIP also finished on the exact same score. The match was decided in the Super Over. South African pacer Kagiso Rabad bowled the Super Over for Delhi Capitals and he took 2 wickets while giving away just 2 runs. Delhi Capitals had no problem in chasing down that target in their Super Over.
18:13
In the opening match of the season between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians, CSK defeated MI by 5 wickets. CSK were set a target of 163 to win by MI which they achieved thanks to the fifties from Faf du Plessis and Ambati Rayudu. In the second match though, Rajasthan Royals defeated CSK by a margin of 16 runs. RR set CSK a target of 217. Faf du Plessis again hit a fighting fifty but that was not enough as CSK managed 200/6 in 20 overs.
18:11
CSK are playing their third match within three days. They have recorded one win and one loss from their first two games.
18:09
Good evening and welcome to the coverage of match 7 of the Indian Premier League. Tonight Chennai Super Kings face Delhi Capitals at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
17:37
Putting less responsibility on myself this year, focus is on having fun: Marcus Stoinis
Star all-rounder Marcus Stoinis says carrying the confidence of good BBL performance into the 13th IPL and not putting too much pressure on himself should help him deliver for his new team Delhi Capitals.
IPL 2020: CSK ponder over Dhoni's batting order, Delhi fret on Ashwin's shoulder niggle
The shock defeat against Rajasthan Royals on a batting belter at Sharjah could be primarily attributed to a poor show by their spinners along with a disastrous 20th over but the batsmen can't absolve themselves completely, especially Murali Vijay, Kedar Jadhav and the skipper himself.
Trivia Alert!
Chennai Super Kings have won 21 of their last 26 tosses.
Along with the art of winning the matches, CSK also seem to also be mastering the art of winning the tosses as well.
