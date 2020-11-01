IPL 2020 Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab LIVE: Agarwal falls, KXIP eye big total
updated: Nov 01 2020, 16:06 ist
DH is covering every match of the Indian Premier League 2020 in the UAE. Follow live ball-by-ball updates from match 53 between the Chennai Super Kings and the Kings XI Punjab at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
15:59
KXIP 56/1 after 7 overs
6.1 Thakur to Gayle. Fuller delivery on the leg stump, Gayle flicks this to the mid-on. Dot ball.
6.2 Short ball outside off stump and Gayle cuts this late to the fine leg. One run.
6.3 Back of a length on the middle stump, and Rahul defends this off the back foot. Dot ball.
6.4 Fuller delivery on the leg stump, Rahul backs away and digs this out to the cover. Dot ball.
6.5 Good length ball on the middle stump and Rahul punches to the off side. Dot ball.
6.6 Full, into the blockhole and Gayle jabs this down the ground for a single.
15:53
KXIP at 53/1 after 6 overs
5.1 Ngidi into the attack and is greeted with a FOUR by Agarwal. Fuller delivery outside off stump and he simply drives this over the cover.
5.2 OUT! And gone next ball, huge breakthrough for CSK. Back of a length outside off stump, Mayank goes for the pull. Gets an inside edge and drags this back on to the stumps.
Agarwal b Ngidi 26 (15b 5x4 0x6) SR: 173.33
5.3 Gayle in the new batsman. Dot ball.
5.4 Back of a length on the off stump and Gayle defends this to the off side for a single.
5.5 FOUR! Fuller delivery on the off stump and Rahul drives this to the cover. Bit of misfield from Tahir, he was slow in the boundary.
5.6 Fuller delivery outside off stump, Rahul leaves this alone. Dot ball.
15:48
KXIP at 44/0 after 5 overs
4.1 Shardul Thakur into the attack. And he is greeted with a four! Short ball and Rahul swings to the deep square leg boundary.
4.2 FOUR! Back to back boundaries! Fuller deliver outside off stump. Rahul swings at this and gets an edge that goes to the fine leg boundaru.
4.3 Back of a length delivery on the middle stump. Rahul punches down the ground for a single.
4.4 Back of a length on the off stump. Agarwal jabs this to the off side for a single.
4.5 Short ball outside off stump, Rahul looks to hoick over the midwicket. Misses the line.
4.6 Back of a length on the off stump, Rahul cuts. Dot ball.
15:44
KXIP at 34/0 after 4 overs
3.1 Short ball on off stump, Rahul punches to the cover for a single.
3.2 FOUR! Fuller delivery outside the off stump and Agarwal throws the kitchen sink at this to send the ball to the backward point boundary.
3.3 Dot ball. Short of a length and into the stumps. Stabbed into the covers.
3.4 Dot ball.
3.5 Back of a length on the middle stump, and Rahul flicks this for a single.
3.6 FOUR! On the pads and Agarwal flicks this over the mid-on for another boundary.
15:39
KXIP at 23/0 after 3 overs
2.1 Chahar to Rahul, back of a length on the off stump, Rahul punches to the cover. Dot ball.
2.2 Good length on off stump, Rahul defends with soft hands. Dot ball.
2.3 SIX! First maximum of the match. Short outside off stump, Rahul looks to cut it and the ball takes the outside edge to fly over the boundary.
2.4 Fuller delivery on the off stump, Rahul drives to the deep point for a single. He knows the importance of this match.
2.5 Fuller delivery on the pads, Agarwal flicks this for a single. He is coming back for an injury.
2.6 Fuller delivery, Rahul look to whack but only manages to get an inside edge. Dot ball.
15:35
KXIP at 14/0 after 2 overs
1.1 Curran from the other end. Back of a length on off stump and Agarwal pushes to the off side. Dot ball.
1.2 Fuller delivery on the middle stump and Agarwal pushes for a single. Hint of early inswing for Curran.
1.3 Fuller delivery on off stump, Rahul opens the face of the bat and pushes to the off side for a single.
1.4 Fuller delivery wide outside off stump, Agarwal has to reach out for it. Dot ball. Curran is looking for the outside edge.
1.5 Short ball on the pads, Agarwal pulls awkwardly for a single.
1.6 Back of a length outside off stump, Rahul pushesh to the point for a single.
15:28
KXIP at 10/0 after 1 over
Rahul and Mayank open for KXIP, the most successful opening partnership of this IPL. Deepak Chahar with the new ball for CSK.
0.1 Good length ball on the off stump, Rahul defends to the off side. One run.
0.2 FOUR! Back of a length and Mayank smashes this down the ground, just over the fielder at mid-on. Oh, risky shot!
0.3 Fuller delivery on the pads and the Mayank flicks to the short square leg. Dot ball.
0.4 FOUR! Fuller delivery on the pads and Mayank glances this to the deep fine leg boundary. Another boundary, brisk start for KXIP.
0.5 Fuller deliver on off stump and Mayank drives to deep point for a single. KXIP has started with intent.
0.6 Fuller delivery and Rahul pushes to the fielder at extra cover. Dot ball.
15:23
The match is about to get underway! Can Punjab win this crucial contest? Will Chennai end the tournament on a winning note? Let us find out.
15:17
Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (capt & wk), N Jagadeesan, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Imran Tahir, Lungi Ngidi
15:07
Kings XI Punjab: Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (capt, wk), Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Mandeep Singh, Deepak Hooda, Jimmy Neesham, Chris Jordan, M Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi
15:03
MS Dhoni when asked if this is his last game in the yellow jersey: Definitely not.
15:01
Chennai Super Kings have won the toss and elect to field first.
14:56
How to watch
The match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports network. Viewers can also catch the action online on Disney+Hotstar. The match begins at 3.30 PM IST.
They are up there with the most talented batting sides. KL Rahul is the IPL's top run-getter this season and Chris Gayle has been in great form ever since he joined the eleven. Nicholas Pooran is fearless and Mandeep Singh has shown great strength. Mayank Agarwal's injury has robbed them of another reliable batter.
14:39
Strengths of Chennai Super Kings: The bowling has lifted the team this season. Deepak Chahar and Sam Curran have been among the wickets. Piyush Chawla and Karn Sharma have done reasonably well. And Ravindra Jadeja has also slowly found some form.
14:39
Deccan Herald’s Dream XI: KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Nicholas Pooran, MS Dhoni, Sam Curran, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Mohammad Shami, Ravi Bishnoi
IPL 2020 | Do-or-die game for Kings XI Punjab; Chennai Super Kings play for pride
Their play-off chances hanging in the balance, the Kings XI Punjab will leave no stone unturned as they take on the Chennai Super Kings in a must-win Indian Premier League game on Sunday.
The match is about to get underway! Can Punjab win this crucial contest? Will Chennai end the tournament on a winning note? Let us find out.
Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (capt & wk), N Jagadeesan, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Imran Tahir, Lungi Ngidi
Kings XI Punjab: Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (capt, wk), Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Mandeep Singh, Deepak Hooda, Jimmy Neesham, Chris Jordan, M Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi
MS Dhoni when asked if this is his last game in the yellow jersey: Definitely not.
Chennai Super Kings have won the toss and elect to field first.
How to watch
The match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports network. Viewers can also catch the action online on Disney+Hotstar. The match begins at 3.30 PM IST.
Strengths of KXIP
They are up there with the most talented batting sides. KL Rahul is the IPL's top run-getter this season and Chris Gayle has been in great form ever since he joined the eleven. Nicholas Pooran is fearless and Mandeep Singh has shown great strength. Mayank Agarwal's injury has robbed them of another reliable batter.
Strengths of Chennai Super Kings: The bowling has lifted the team this season. Deepak Chahar and Sam Curran have been among the wickets. Piyush Chawla and Karn Sharma have done reasonably well. And Ravindra Jadeja has also slowly found some form.
Deccan Herald’s Dream XI: KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Nicholas Pooran, MS Dhoni, Sam Curran, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Mohammad Shami, Ravi Bishnoi
IPL 2020 | Do-or-die game for Kings XI Punjab; Chennai Super Kings play for pride
Their play-off chances hanging in the balance, the Kings XI Punjab will leave no stone unturned as they take on the Chennai Super Kings in a must-win Indian Premier League game on Sunday.
