IPL 2020 Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad LIVE: SRH win the toss and opt to bat
IPL 2020 Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad LIVE: SRH win the toss and opt to bat
updated: Oct 02 2020, 19:12 ist
DH is covering every match of the Indian Premier League 2020 in the UAE. Follow our live ball-by-ball updates from match 14 between the Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad at Dubai International Stadium.
19:11
Trivia Alert!
MS Dhoni today becomes the most capped player (194) in the history of IPL.
19:07
CSK Playing XI
Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni(w/c), Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Piyush Chawla, Deepak Chahar
19:06
SRH Playing XI
David Warner(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, K Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan
19:04
MS Dhoni: Hopefully the wicket won't slow down much. We got time at a very important juncture and it will also help us reflect what we need to change in batting and bowling. Momentum when it comes to batting is one of the key aspects. The length has been crucial and experience really plays in. Vijay, Ruturaj and Hazlewood make way for Rayudu, Shardul and Bravo.
19:03
David Warner: We are gonna have a bat. Looks a nice wicket and we want to put runs on the board. We are a good side at defending and if all goes to plan, hopefully we can defend it.
19:00
Toss
SRH captain David Warner wins the toss and opts to bat
18:52
Pitch Report
A fresh pitch on offer for tonight's match. Not much grass on the pitch. The pitch will get slower and the ball will keep low as the match progresses. The skipper winning the toss would want to bat first.
18:33
Deccan Herald’s Dream XI
Every evening DH brings to you the Deccan Herald's Dream XI. The team comprises the best XI players from the two sides. This helps you to choose the players fro your IPL fantasy teams. Which of these players have you picked for your IPL fantasy teams?
David Warner, Kane Williamson, Faf du Plessis, Manish Pandey, MS Dhoni (wk/c), Abdul Samad, Piyush Chawla, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natrajan, Deepak Chahar
18:32
Impact player for SRH
T Natarajan: He nailed DC in the death overs with pinpoint yorkers. He has been one of the few bowlers this season who has been able to contain runs at the death. SRH need him to repeat the effort against CSK.
18:31
Impact player for CSK
Faf du Plessis: He is the best CSK batsman at the moment. He needs to keep that form going. With 173 runs, du Plessis is third on the list of top run-getters. CSK need him to stay the course.
18:29
SRH Threats: SRH haven't found their best combination or delivered a memorable performance that stands out. They are right now at the back of the line for play-off probables.
18:28
SRH Opportunities: Kane Williamson has made a good start. If SRH want to go far, they need Williamson to play all the matches and score big runs. Two years ago, Williamson finished as the season's top run-scorer with 735 runs.
18:26
SRH Weaknesses: Rashid Khan seems to be getting into his groove but he's not his usual menacing self. SRH don't have enough overseas slots for everyone they need in the playing XI. A genuine all-rounder like Mohammad Nabi cannot be accommodated for most matches. They also need to find quality spin support for Rashid.
18:24
SRH Strengths: The batting looks much stronger with Kane Williamson. Jonny Bairstow, David Warner, Manish Pandey and Williamson as the top four have fixed some of SRH's middle-order problems. The NZ skipper on his first game back scored a brisk 41, which which was a vital part of SRH's good total against DC. SRH should stick with Williamson and rotate others if needed.
18:22
The SWOT for SRH
18:20
CSK Threats: Every match is important as all of the teams are closely matched this year. CSK need to rack up some points in the next four matches to give themselves a good chance of making the play-offs.
18:19
CSK Opportunities: Imran Tahir needs some game time. He finished with 26 wickets last season. With the team not in the best of form, Tahir needs a chance to turn things around.
18:14
CSK Weaknesses: Poor batting. Ambati Rayudu's injury absence has left Faf du Plessis as the lone CSK warrior. Openers Murali Vijay and Shane Watson have looked rusty and MS Dhoni has been reluctant to move higher in the order. Newcomer Ruturaj Gaikwad is is still finding his feet. And Ravindra Jadeja's bowling has seemed lacking so far.
18:12
CSK Strengths: Bowling is showing promise but needs to get better. Josh Hazlewood bowled a decent spell against DC. Deepak Chahar has three wickets so far. Leg spinner Piyush Chawla and all-rounder Sam Curran got wickets in all three matches. They just need to improve in consistency.
18:12
The SWOT for CSK
18:10
Form Guide (last five matches)
Chennai Super Kings: L-L-W-L-W
Sunrisers Hyderabad: W-L-L-L-L
18:09
Head to Head
Matches Played: 13
Chennai Super Kings: 10
Sunrisers Hyderabad: 3
18:00
Good evening and welcome to the covergae of match 14 of the 2020 Indian Premier League. Tonight Chennai Super Kings face Sunrisers Hyderabad. With just one win and two losses from first three matche CSK are at the bottom of the table. SRH too have one win from three matches but they have a better NRR and they are seventh. Both teams need to get their season going. A very very important for both the teams.
16:47
Ambati Rayudu's comeback a big boost as CSK take on upbeat Sunrisers Hyderabad
Rayudu, hero of CSK's opening IPL victory against Mumbai Indians, missed out due to mild hamstring injury and Bravo has been also carrying a niggle of similar nature since the Caribbean Premier League where he didn't bowl in the last two games.
Trivia Alert!
MS Dhoni today becomes the most capped player (194) in the history of IPL.
CSK Playing XI
Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni(w/c), Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Piyush Chawla, Deepak Chahar
SRH Playing XI
David Warner(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, K Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan
MS Dhoni: Hopefully the wicket won't slow down much. We got time at a very important juncture and it will also help us reflect what we need to change in batting and bowling. Momentum when it comes to batting is one of the key aspects. The length has been crucial and experience really plays in. Vijay, Ruturaj and Hazlewood make way for Rayudu, Shardul and Bravo.
David Warner: We are gonna have a bat. Looks a nice wicket and we want to put runs on the board. We are a good side at defending and if all goes to plan, hopefully we can defend it.
Toss
SRH captain David Warner wins the toss and opts to bat
Pitch Report
A fresh pitch on offer for tonight's match. Not much grass on the pitch. The pitch will get slower and the ball will keep low as the match progresses. The skipper winning the toss would want to bat first.
Deccan Herald’s Dream XI
Every evening DH brings to you the Deccan Herald's Dream XI. The team comprises the best XI players from the two sides. This helps you to choose the players fro your IPL fantasy teams. Which of these players have you picked for your IPL fantasy teams?
David Warner, Kane Williamson, Faf du Plessis, Manish Pandey, MS Dhoni (wk/c), Abdul Samad, Piyush Chawla, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natrajan, Deepak Chahar
Impact player for SRH
T Natarajan: He nailed DC in the death overs with pinpoint yorkers. He has been one of the few bowlers this season who has been able to contain runs at the death. SRH need him to repeat the effort against CSK.
Impact player for CSK
Faf du Plessis: He is the best CSK batsman at the moment. He needs to keep that form going. With 173 runs, du Plessis is third on the list of top run-getters. CSK need him to stay the course.
SRH Threats: SRH haven't found their best combination or delivered a memorable performance that stands out. They are right now at the back of the line for play-off probables.
SRH Opportunities: Kane Williamson has made a good start. If SRH want to go far, they need Williamson to play all the matches and score big runs. Two years ago, Williamson finished as the season's top run-scorer with 735 runs.
SRH Weaknesses: Rashid Khan seems to be getting into his groove but he's not his usual menacing self. SRH don't have enough overseas slots for everyone they need in the playing XI. A genuine all-rounder like Mohammad Nabi cannot be accommodated for most matches. They also need to find quality spin support for Rashid.
SRH Strengths: The batting looks much stronger with Kane Williamson. Jonny Bairstow, David Warner, Manish Pandey and Williamson as the top four have fixed some of SRH's middle-order problems. The NZ skipper on his first game back scored a brisk 41, which which was a vital part of SRH's good total against DC. SRH should stick with Williamson and rotate others if needed.
The SWOT for SRH
CSK Threats: Every match is important as all of the teams are closely matched this year. CSK need to rack up some points in the next four matches to give themselves a good chance of making the play-offs.
CSK Opportunities: Imran Tahir needs some game time. He finished with 26 wickets last season. With the team not in the best of form, Tahir needs a chance to turn things around.
CSK Weaknesses: Poor batting. Ambati Rayudu's injury absence has left Faf du Plessis as the lone CSK warrior. Openers Murali Vijay and Shane Watson have looked rusty and MS Dhoni has been reluctant to move higher in the order. Newcomer Ruturaj Gaikwad is is still finding his feet. And Ravindra Jadeja's bowling has seemed lacking so far.
CSK Strengths: Bowling is showing promise but needs to get better. Josh Hazlewood bowled a decent spell against DC. Deepak Chahar has three wickets so far. Leg spinner Piyush Chawla and all-rounder Sam Curran got wickets in all three matches. They just need to improve in consistency.
The SWOT for CSK
Form Guide (last five matches)
Chennai Super Kings: L-L-W-L-W
Sunrisers Hyderabad: W-L-L-L-L
Head to Head
Matches Played: 13
Chennai Super Kings: 10
Sunrisers Hyderabad: 3
Good evening and welcome to the covergae of match 14 of the 2020 Indian Premier League. Tonight Chennai Super Kings face Sunrisers Hyderabad. With just one win and two losses from first three matche CSK are at the bottom of the table. SRH too have one win from three matches but they have a better NRR and they are seventh. Both teams need to get their season going. A very very important for both the teams.
Ambati Rayudu's comeback a big boost as CSK take on upbeat Sunrisers Hyderabad
Rayudu, hero of CSK's opening IPL victory against Mumbai Indians, missed out due to mild hamstring injury and Bravo has been also carrying a niggle of similar nature since the Caribbean Premier League where he didn't bowl in the last two games.
Read more here
A battle at bottom of the table | IPL 2020 Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: SWOT Analysis
The two teams have just one win from three matches. CSK lost its previous match against the Delhi Capitals while SRH recorded their first win of the season against the same opponent.
Read more here