IPL 2020 Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders LIVE: KKR win the toss and opt to bowl
updated: Oct 03 2020, 19:09 ist
DH is covering every match of the Indian Premier League 2020 in the UAE. Follow our live ball-by-ball updates from match 16 between the Delhi Capitals and the Kolkata Knight Riders at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.
Shreyas Iyer: Would've also looked to bowl considering the dew. Wicket looks amazing. Happy to bat as well. Have talked about it. Have got slow starts in the last few games. Important we don't lose wickets in pp. Have batsmen who can come in the later half and cover up. Ashwin in for Axar. Harshal in for Ishant. They have left-handers. Harshal gives batting down the order.
19:04
Dinesh Karthik: Going to bowl first. Maybe a little bit to do with the dew. Both games so far have gone with the bowling team. We're on the right path. Instead of Kuldeep, we have Rahul Tripathi. Wanted to add depth to our batting. This is like every Indian ground we play on. Nothing new.
19:02
Toss
KKR captain Dinesh Karthik has won the toss and opted to bowl.
19:00
Deccan Herald’s Dream XI
Shubman Gill, Shikhar Dhawan, Dinesh Karthik, Shreyas Iyer, Andre Russell, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Pat Cummins, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Varun Chakravarthy
19:00
Impact player for KKR
Pat Cummins:KKR has the Aussie who is a lethal wicket-taker. Cummins can also swing his bat down the order and bag some runs for his side.
18:59
Impact player for DC
Kagiso Rabada:The South African pacer is among the wickets and is not slowing down. His bowling at the death is an art. DC need him to keep his form going.
18:58
KKR Threats:Can KKR consistently beat the top sides in the competition? That question still needs an answer.
18:56
KKR Weaknesses:Should the team persist with Narine as an opener? Narine’s failures have put pressure on Shubman Gill to increase the scoring rate. Narine’s role should be clearly defined and his purpose as an opener should be communicated.
18:55
KKR Strengths:A settled bowling unit. KKR have figured a bowling formula that works for them. The attack comprising Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Varun Chakravarthy, Sunil Narine and Kuldeep Yadav has the right mix of experience and youth.
18:55
The SWOT anaylsis of KKR
18:54
DC Threats:If Shaw and Pant continue to misfire, DC should give Ajinkya Rahane a chance to showcase his skills. Rahane's isn't a natural T20 player but he has moulded his game to adapt to the format.
18:53
DC Opportunities:DC should give either Alex Carey or Sandeep Lamichhane a chance to contribute. Carey has more than 1,600 T20 runs at an average of 30.07. Lamichhane has scalped 117 T20 wickets from just 88 matches at an average of 18.15.
18:52
DC Weaknesses:Prithvi Shaw and Rishabh Pant have the game made for T20 cricket but they are in search of consistency. They seem to play too many adventurous shots and end up throwing away their wickets. They need to make the bowlers earn their wickets....
18:48
DC Strengths:DC’s bowling is promising. Kagiso Rabada has got seven wickets so far. He has been supported by Anrich Nortje, Marcus Stoinis, Amit Mishra and Axar Patel.
18:46
The SWOT analysis for DC
18:42
Form Guide (last five matches)
Delhi Capitals: L-W-W-L-W
Kolkata Knight Riders:W-W-L-L-W
18:35
Head to Head
Matches Played: 25
Delhi Capitals: 11
Kolkata Knight Riders: 13
Kolkata Knight Riders hold slight advantage over Delhi Capitals. Will KKR extend their lead over DC or will DC close the gap after tonight's match?
18:33
Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders come into tonight's fixture with contrasting sets of fortune. DC were defeated by Sunrisers Hyderabad while KKR won against Rajasthan Royals.
18:29
As we build up to the start of the match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders, you can also follow DH's coverage of match 16 between RCB and RR which is currently in progress here.
18:28
Good evening and welcome to the coverage of match 17 of the Indian Premier League 2020. Tonight's match is between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders.
16:36
Kolkata Knight Riders squad
Dinesh Karthik (c& wk), Andre Russell, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Siddhesh Lad, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Eoin Morgan, Varun Chakravarthy, Tom Banton (Wicketkeeper), Rahul Tripathi, Chris Green, M Siddharth, Nikhil Naik (Wicketkeeper), Ali Khan.
16:35
Delhi Capitals squad
Shreyas Iyer (c), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shimron Hetmyer, Kagiso Rabada, Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishant Sharma, Axar Patel, Sandeep Lamichhane, Keemo Paul, Daniel Sams, Mohit Sharma, Anrich Nortje, Alex Carey (wk), Avesh Khan, Tushar Deshpande, Harshal Patel, Marcus Stoinis, Lalit Yadav.
16:33
Expect a contest between Pant and Russell as DC take on KKR
Andre Russell's brute power will meet its match in Rishabh Pant's fearless approach when the Kolkata Knight Riders face the Delhi Capitals with an aim to light up the Sharjah skyline in what promises to be another six-hitting spree in the UAE.
