IPL 2020 Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians LIVE: MI win the toss and elect to field
updated: Oct 31 2020, 15:27 ist
DH is covering every match of the Indian Premier League 2020 in the UAE. Follow live ball-by-ball updates from match 51 between the Delhi Capitals and the Mumbai Indians at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
15:26
The match is about to get underway! The excitement is only increasing in the business end of the tournament.
15:23
Delhi Capitals have lost their last three games. It is time to put their campaign back on track. A defeat here could seriously jeopardise their chances of qualifying for the the Eliminators.
15:16
Mumbai Indians have rested Hardik Pandya, keeping in mind the fact that he is coming back from a surgery. Delhi Capitals have benched Axar Patel, a surprising decision.
15:14
A win today will seal Delhi Capitals' place in the top 4. And Mumbai Indians have the chance of sealing their position in the top 2 in the points table. So, a lot is at stake in today's match.
Weakness of Mumbai Indians: No apparent weaknesses but they can be beaten by committed teams as was shown recently.
14:53
Weakness of Delhi Capitals
The batting has become weaker as the tournament has progressed. Regular opener Prithvi Shaw's inconsistency caused him to be dropped in favour of Ajinkya Rahane but their opening issues remain. Rishabh Pant and Shimron Hetmyer often get out playing too many shots. Even captain Shreyas Iyer is struggling to get runs.
The best attack of the season has Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, James Pattinson and Rahul Chahar. Kieron Pollard too has bowled well when needed.
14:43
Strengths of Delhi Capitals
The bowling has been the biggest strength. Kagiso Rabada is the season's leading wicket-taker with 23 wickets. He has been well supported by Anrich Nortje who has 15 scalps. R Ashwin and Axar Patel have played their part.
Three losses don't make us a bad team, says Delhi Capitals' Ajinkya Rahane
A hat-trick of losses might have jeopardised their playoff chances but Delhi Capitals batsman Ajinkya Rahane says the string of defeats doesn't make them a bad side and stressed on staying positive and playing as a unit in the upcoming matches.
Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan, Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Kieron Pollard (capt), Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.
Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer (capt), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Harshal Patel, Praveen Dubey, R Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje.
Deccan Herald’s Dream XI: Quinton de Kock, Shikhar Dhawan, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Rahul Chahar, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Jasprit Bumrah.
Strengths of Mumbai Indians
Strengths of Delhi Capitals
MI stand in DC's play-off path | IPL 2020 Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians: SWOT Analysis
In the first of two Saturday clashes, the Delhi Capitals take on the Mumbai Indians in match 51 of the IPL at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
